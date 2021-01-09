Child kidnapping suspect formally charged

Franklin Farley appeared virtually before a Kent County Judge Thursday morning. He was denied bond.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man accused of luring children in an attempt to kidnap them was formally charged Thursday morning.

Franklin Farley, 39, appeared in Kent County court and was charged with criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and child enticement.

The judge denied bond.

Grand Rapids Police arrested Farley Tuesday after learning of five attempted abductions on the city's northwest side.

Authorities said Farley tried to lure kids near Richmond Park and Harrison School by asking them to help him find his dog.

Court records show this is not his first time being charged with sexual crimes against children.

Farley spent 14 years in prison for criminal sexual conduct against a 13-year-old boy and was released from prison in December.

Farley is also a registered sex offender.

He will be back in court on Sept.14 for another hearing.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.