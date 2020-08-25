Lowell woman could face up to 16 years in jail for embezzlement, more

Schullo was charged with embezzlement, using a computer to commit a crime and financial transaction device-forgery, altercation or counterfeiting.

LOWELL, Mich. — A Lowell woman was arraigned last week on three felony charges, according to Lowell Police. If convicted, she faces up to 16 years in prison.

Brenda Schullo, 49, was arraigned at the Kent County 63rd District Court in front of Judge Sara Smolenski.

Schullo was charged with three felonies including embezzlement, using a computer to commit a crime and financial transaction device-forgery, altercation or counterfeiting.

Schullo was a member of and held leadership roles at the Moose Lodge in Lowell. Police say they received a complaint in 2019 about possible inconsistencies in bank accounts involving the lodge.

Warrants were authorized for Schullo by the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office after a lengthy investigation, police say.

If convicted, Shullo will face up to 16 years behind bars.

Investigations into the crimes are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lowell Police Department at 616-897-7120

