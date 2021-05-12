x
Man arrested after stealing vehicle, driving under influence of meth

The suspect is being lodged at the Ottawa County Jail until arraignment.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Wednesday, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a stolen vehicle from the 2100 block of Marlacoba Drive in Park Township.

Deputies were able to locate the stolen vehicle a short distance away. The suspect failed to stop, resulting in a short pursuit. 

The vehicle crashed near Douglas Avenue and South Division Avenue. No one was injured in the crash.

The suspect was arrested on a number of charges including fleeing and eluding, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and possession of methamphetamine. 

