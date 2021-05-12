Kalamazoo man dies in car vs. bicycle crash

The man had been riding his bike eastbound when a car also traveling eastbound struck him, according to police.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man identified as David Conley, 61, was killed early Wednesday morning after being hit by a car on W KL Avenue in Oshtemo County.

Police say the incident happened around 5:54 a.m. The man had been riding his bike eastbound when a car also traveling eastbound struck him, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he was not wearing a helmet.

The driver is described as a 23-year-old woman from Concord, Mich., and police say she has been cooperating with authorities.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

