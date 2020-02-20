WYOMING, Mich. — More than two years after a deadly crash in Wyoming left two men dead, the driver of the ill-fated vehicle has been charged with intoxicated driving causing death.

A car driven by Irsan Menkovic was split in two in the single-vehicle crash; his backseat passengers died at the scene. Menkovic suffered critical injuries in the Nov. 5, 2017 wreck.

Now 29, Menkovic appeared in Wyoming District Court this week to face two counts of intoxicated driving causing death. The offense is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Investigators say his blood alcohol level topped .16 percent, which is twice the legal limit for driving.

Although the crash happened 2¼ years ago, charges were delayed due to a labor-intensive investigation and the extensive injuries suffered by Menkovic.

During a hearing this week, Wyoming District Court Judge Steven Timmers approved a competency evaluation to determine if Menkovic understands the charges against him and can assist in his own defense.

Menkovic, who lives in Grand Rapids, is free on bond. Conditions of bond require that he not use alcohol or drugs. Menkovic is also prohibited from driving.

Investigators say Menkovic was driving south on Clyde Park Avenue near 52nd Street SW at a high rate of speed. He lost control of his 2012 Volkswagen after striking a curb. The vehicle hit a fire hydrant and a tree before coming to rest in two pieces.

Two backseat passengers, 27-year-old Ajdin Dzafic and 30-year-old Christopher Handley, were thrown from the car. They died at the scene of the 4 a.m. crash.

A front-seat passenger – and the only person wearing a seat belt, suffered minor injuries. The passenger identified Menkovic as the driver, court records show.

