Man in critical condition following shooting on city's NE side

The Grand Rapids Police Department are on scene investigating what led to the shooting.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is currently on the scene of a shooting that sent one man to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the shooting took place on Matilda Street NE and Plymouth Avenue NE. Streets surrounding the area have been blocked off while police continue their investigation.

No suspect is in custody at this time and it is not yet known what led to the incident, police say.

