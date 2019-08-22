GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three months after he was jailed on numerous charges connected to child pornography, a judge on Wednesday put Eric J. Nawrot on probation and gave him credit for the time he’s already spent locked up.

Nawrot, 54, was arrested in mid-May for downloading and distributing child pornography to other people, court records show.

The offenses occurred between late November of 2018 and mid-April of 2019. Nawrot was living at a home on Ann Street NE, which investigators noted was near a public elementary school.

Nawrot told police he “has a sexual desire/attraction to children,’’ according to court records.

He was charged with aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, a 10-year felony. The offense involved a video, court records show.

Nawrot was also charged with two counts of using a computer to commit a crime and child sexual abusive activity – distributing or promoting.

He pleaded guilty in July to the possession charge and the other counts were dismissed.

Related: Online sex predators bring 'new kind of depravity' to children

Kent County Circuit Court Judge Paul Denenfeld on Wednesday placed Nawrot on probation for 2½ years and gave him credit for the time he’s already served in the Kent County Jail. Nawrot was released from jail on Wednesday.

Nawrot is now listed on the Michigan Sex Offender Registry.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.