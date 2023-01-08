Four men arrested in Michigan human trafficking sting

Investigators said the group traveled to Evart with the intention of having sex with a child younger than 15. Instead, they were met with law enforcement.

OSCEOLA, Michigan — A West Michigan law enforcement task force netted four people involved in a human trafficking ring in Osceola County.

On Friday, July 28, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said they arrested four men who traveled to Evart with the intention of having sex with who they thought was younger than 15 years old.

Three suspects, 25-year-old Charles Staffen from Howard City, 34-year-old Cory Brennan from Allegan, and 27-year-old Daniel Davidson from Six Lakes are all facing charges in the case.

A fourth suspect, described as a 27-year-old from Twin Lakes was also arrested but has not been identified.

If you have any additional information that could help police, you're asked to reach out.

