Walker man facing charges after allegedly assisting in human trafficking operation

The 47-year-old Walker man works as a custodian at Holland High School. Police say there is no indication anyone through the school was involved in the case.

WALKER, Mich. — A Walker man was arrested on multiple charges related to human trafficking following a seven-month investigation by the Kent County Sheriff’s Office Human Trafficking Task Force.

Jeremy Jonathan Byl, 47, is accused of assisting with commercial sex through multiple social media accounts, posing as a woman online to arrange commercial sex, transporting victims for commercial sex and profiting from the arrangements.

Byl is a custodian at Holland High School. Investigators say there is no reason to believe students or staff at the school were involved or targeted.

Byl was arraigned Monday on the following charges:

Prostitution/Transporting — Felony up to 20 years Computers – Internet – Communicating with another to commit a crime — Felony up to 20 years Aiding and Abetting (prostitution) – Misdemeanor

Investigators anticipate more charges will be filed throughout the investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff's Office at 616-632-6125 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.