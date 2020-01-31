PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — The Michigan Department of Corrections is looking for a suspect who was improperly released by Ohio authorities.

Talleon Stephen Brazil, 31, was serving time at the Saginaw Correctional Facility when he was picked up by the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office in Portsmouth, Ohio on Jan. 14.

Brazil was facing a series of drug-related charges in Ohio. He was supposed to be kept there until the criminal case concluded, but Ohio authorities released him on bond on Jan. 21.

Police believe his family picked him up and took him back to the Detroit area. Ohio authorities told the Michigan Department of Corrections about the mistake on Thursday.

Brazil was serving 15-40 years in prison for unarmed robbery, carjacking, felony firearms, possession of weapons by a felon, and delivery or manufacture of a controlled substance.The incident happened in February of 2010 in Wayne County.

Photo taken by the MDOC on January 20, 2019.

MDOC

“We are focused on finding this individual and returning him to custody as soon as possible,” said Michigan Department of Corrections Director Heidi Washington. “We are asking for help from the public to contact the police or to call 911 if you have information that would assist in the investigation.”

Brazil is described as 5-foot-10 and about 205 pounds.

Call police immediately if you know where he is. Do not approach him.

