GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Michigan man accused of making plans to leave the U.S. to fight for the Islamic State group has pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge.
Mohamud Muse of Lansing acknowledged that he made a video pledging loyalty to IS and had planned to travel to Somalia at some point in 2019.
Muse signed a plea agreement that says he knew that IS is a “designated foreign terrorist organization.”
Muse and two other men, Muse Muse and Mohamed Haji, were arrested a year ago at the Grand Rapids airport. Investigators say 20-year-old Muse Muse was planning to fly to Somalia to join IS.
Defense lawyers said it was a lot of talk but no action, but U.S. Magistrate Judge Phillip Green had a different interpretation, saying Muse and two other men were willing to die for the militant organization.
They are naturalized U.S. citizens who were born in Kenya.
RELATED VIDEO:
MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:
- No bond for 3 Michigan men charged with aiding Islamic State
- Michigan Senate: No permit to protect homes from high water
- GVSU football coach resigns after Hitler 'great leader' comment
- Grand Rapids Police partner with Ring
- Wyoming Police release photos of person of interest in deadly shooting
- Cash reward for tips leading to man who stole from Kentwood church
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.