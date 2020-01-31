GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Michigan man accused of making plans to leave the U.S. to fight for the Islamic State group has pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge.

Mohamud Muse of Lansing acknowledged that he made a video pledging loyalty to IS and had planned to travel to Somalia at some point in 2019.

Muse signed a plea agreement that says he knew that IS is a “designated foreign terrorist organization.”

Muse and two other men, Muse Muse and Mohamed Haji, were arrested a year ago at the Grand Rapids airport. Investigators say 20-year-old Muse Muse was planning to fly to Somalia to join IS.

Defense lawyers said it was a lot of talk but no action, but U.S. Magistrate Judge Phillip Green had a different interpretation, saying Muse and two other men were willing to die for the militant organization.

They are naturalized U.S. citizens who were born in Kenya.

