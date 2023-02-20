'We're going to die" | Michigan State University student and Zeeland native recalls shooting at the Union

Marcy Creevy's still processing through all of her emotions, but she hopes there may be things people can learn from the horrific situation.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan State University student and Zeeland native is sharing her story of survival after a gunman opened fire on campus last week, killing three students and hurting five others.

The incident started around 8:18 p.m. inside Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus.

Police received multiple calls about a shooting inside the hall. When they arrived, officers found several victims, two of which were dead.

The suspect, identified as Anthony McRae, 43, then moved to the Michigan State Union building, adjacent to Berkey Hall, where he allegedly opened fire again, killing one.

Police found McRae outside of campus in the Lansing area due to a tip. When police approached the suspect, he took his own life.

Police say McRae is not affiliated in any way with MSU.

Marcy Creevy's still processing through all of her emotions, but her main reason for speaking out is she hopes there may be things people can learn from the horrific situation.

Creevy was studying at the MSU Union when shortly after 8 p.m. Monday, she noticed red and blue flashing lights outside.

She saw SWAT with police pointing their rifles up to the building.

"That's when I heard a woman scream, running down the hall yelling 'shooter!' At that point I was...My instincts just flipped on somehow."

She also heard a possible gunshot.

It was fight or flight and tactical instincts that kicked in.

She shut the door, turned off the lights and hid underneath a desk in another room with fellow students.

"I wasn't crying and I didn't feel scared and that's crazy to say, but I didn't feel like we were about to be in so much danger. I was just so focused on the people around me and making sure they were okay."

She even heard who she thought was the shooter at one point.

"It was a deep voice and my first thought was that's the shooter. He's going to come into our room and you know, like, we're going to die," said Creevy.

But her focus remained on keeping her fellow students calm.

She was also thinking about her own family.

"I just kept telling everyone, 'I promise we'll be safe. We'll be safe.'"

Eventually the police came and guided them out of the building.

Still fearful because the shooter's location was unknown, she and her fellow students took shelter inside a nearby restaurant until family members came to pick them up.

Getting over this terrifying ordeal isn't going to be easy, but Creevy says they will all be Spartan Strong together.

"Knowing that we have such a great community and I have such a great support system I think is what's going to get me and all of us through it."

