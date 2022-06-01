Police identify victims, suspect in Wyoming murder-suicide

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Police say the motive is still unclear.

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming police have identified the victims in the murder-suicide that took place early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to a home in the 2100 block of Godfrey Avenue SW near Burton Street, where they found a man, a woman and two children dead. Police said all of the victims appeared to have been shot with a handgun.

The victims have been identified as 33-year-old Liliana Landa-Sanchez, 13-year-old Joelin Hernandez-Landa and 11-year-old Ayzy Hernandez-Landa.

Police believe Landa-Sanchez's boyfriend shot and killed all three victims before taking his own life. He has been identified as 43-year-old Oscar Moran-Hernandez.

Investigators from the Wyoming Department of Public Safety say three other children, ages 2, 5 and 9, were inside the home at the time but were not hurt. The children are now in the care of a family member.

The motive for this incident is unclear, police say.

Ayzy and Joelin attended San Juan Diego Academy in Wyoming, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or https://www.silentobserver.org.

If you are experiencing domestic abuse and need help, you can call the National Domestic Violence Help Hotline at 800-799-7233 to get started.

In West Michigan, you can reach out to the YWCA West Central Michigan or Safe Haven Ministries for assistance.

