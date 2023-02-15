Muskegon man arrested for possession of suspected fentanyl, other drugs

Detectives found over 100 grams of suspected fentanyl, 80 grams of suspect heroin and more at two addresses in Muskegon.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon man has been arrested for having and intending to sell fentanyl and other drugs, the Michigan State Police's West Michigan Enforcement Team says.

The Team's Muskegon office executed two search warrants in the City of Muskegon on Fifth Street Wednesday.

Detectives found over 100 grams of suspected fentanyl, 80 grams of suspect heroin, 40 grams of crystal methamphetamine and over 30 grams of suspected cocaine/crack cocaine.

The 35-year-old man arrested is lodged in the Muskegon County Jail for Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl, Cocaine and Methamphetamine. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

