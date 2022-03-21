2 arrested in connection to catalytic converter thefts in Ottawa Co.

Detectives believe the suspects are responsible for numerous larcenies of catalytic converters in Ottawa County over the span of months.

ZEELAND, Mich. — Two men were arrested Sunday in connection to catalytic converter and gasoline thefts in Ottawa County, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

Police say detectives responded to tips on the suspects due to an ongoing undercover operation.

Sunday afternoon, officers stopped a suspect vehicle in Zeeland occupied by men who were suspected of being involved in Larcenies of Catalytic Converters and Larceny of Gasoline (siphoning from vehicle).

Police say the suspects allegedly stole a catalytic converter by cutting it from a fleet vehicle parked at a business in the 500 block of W Gordon Avenue. They also allegedly stole gasoline by siphoning it from the tank of a fleet vehicle parked at the business.

Police estimate the thefts caused $3,000 to $5,000 in damage.

The suspects are a 35-year-old man from Pullman and a 42-year-old male from Hamilton. A 34-year-old Pullman woman was released from the scene.

The men were taken into custody without incident. They are being lodged at the Ottawa County Jail pending arraignment, which is expected to take place Tuesday.

Detectives believe the suspects are responsible for numerous larcenies of converters in Ottawa County over the span of months. Police say additional charges are likely as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368) or mosotips.com.

