Ottawa Co. massage therapist charged with criminal sexual conduct

Jason Mitchell operated Aether Elements Massage Therapy, where he allegedly assaulted two clients during a massage appointment.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A massage therapist out of Ottawa County has been charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct.

40-year-old Jason Arthur Mitchell, of Sparta, was arraigned in Hudsonville on Wednesday after allegedly assaulting two clients in November, police say. Mitchell operated Aether Elements Massage Therapy in Tallmadge Township.

The first incident occurred on Nov. 2, 2021. A 41-year-old Middleville woman reported to police that she had attended a massage appointment where Mitchell touched her inappropriately.

During the investigation, a 43-year-old Kentwood woman said that she was also touched inappropriately during her appointment with Mitchell on Nov. 2, 2021.

Mitchell's bond has been posted at $10,000.

Police say investigators are working with Licensing and Regulatory Affairs authorities. Mitchell was licensed to operate a massage therapy business.

These incidents remain under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Silent Observer at 1-877-88-Silent or www.mosotips.com.

