1 killed, another injured in early morning shooting near Grand Rapids bar

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person is dead and another is in critical condition following an early morning shooting near a bar in Grand Rapids.

Grand Rapids police tell 13 ON YOUR SIDE it happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. Thursday near the My Place Bar on Division Avenue South.

When police arrived, they found the victims outside the bar. Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an altercation, and that it took place just outside the bar.

GRPD described the scene as "chaotic" and said officers are still interviewing witnesses and reviewing video. No arrests have been made, but police believe it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Investigators have not released any information about the victims.

This is a developing story and 13 ON YOUR SIDE will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

