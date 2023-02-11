One dead following shooting on Grand Rapids' southwest side

Police say an adult male was shot several times and died at the hospital.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police department is investigating a fatal shooting on the city's southwest side.

Around 11:50 Friday night, officers were called to the 800 block of Butterworth Street Southwest on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene the found an adult male who was shot multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The suspect, an adult male, ran from the scene by was detained by a witness until police were able to arrest him.

The investigation by the Major Case Team is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer.

