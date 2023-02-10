Man shot, hurt in afternoon Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police say a man is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot Friday afternoon.
It happened around 4 p.m. in the 2200 block of Horton Ave. SE.
Details are scarce at this point.
The investigation into the shooting remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back in for updates.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.