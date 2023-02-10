x
Grand Rapids South

Man shot, hurt in afternoon Grand Rapids shooting

Grand Rapids Police say someone shot a man near the intersection of Horton Avenue SE and Melville Street SE.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police say a man is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot Friday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. in the 2200 block of Horton Ave. SE.

Details are scarce at this point.

The investigation into the shooting remains under investigation. 

This is a developing story. Check back in for updates. 

