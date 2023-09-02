Police searching for dark-colored SUV in targeted Georgetown Twp. shooting

Deputies say the suspect vehicle is a dark-colored small SUV that sped off from the area of City View and Creek Ridge Drive.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — No one was injured after several shots were fired in Georgetown Township Wednesday night, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says.

The situation happened around 9:05 p.m. in the area of City View and Creek Ridge Drive.

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office Captain Jake Sparks tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE they do believe this was a targeted shooting, though a motive for the incident isn't clear at this point.

"A relative of someone who lived in the home there has some acquaintances likely responsible for this and so we don't think this is a random act. In fact, it was targeted. That's why we're trying to get to the bottom of this now. Who would have wanted to shoot up this house," Capt. Jacob Sparks said.

When deputies got to the scene, they found several shell casings on the road and bullet damage on a nearby home.

Investigation on the scene showed at least 10 to 11 shots were fired from a vehicle.

Police believe a semi-automatic weapon was used. Surveillance video obtained by 13 ON YOUR SIDE shows the suspect vehicle, a dark-colored small SUV, firing multiple shots outside their car before speeding away from the area.

Detectives are now working with the homeowner to identify a suspect.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Ottawa County Central Dispatch non-emergency line at 1-800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at 1-877-887-4536.

