2 in custody in connection to overnight drive-by shooting in Kent City

A man and a woman were taken into custody without incident several hours after deputies began searching.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Two people are in custody in connection to a Kent City drive-by shooting and a pursuit.

The Sheriff's Office says a report of a drive-by shooting in the 300 block of Main Street NW came in just before midnight on Thursday. Deputies say the driver got out of the vehicle and fired several rounds at a home whose owner was near the front door. No one was injured, but a nearby home was hit by gunfire.

The homeowner contacted police after the shooting. About 20 minutes later, authorities located the suspect vehicle driving about 100 mph along 17 Mile. Deputies pursued the vehicle for a short time before losing sight of it.

Several hours later, the vehicle was located at a home on Meddler Avenue. Police approached the vehicle and two people got out, including the suspect, a 28-year-old Gowen man. The man exited the vehicle with a weapon and fled on foot.

Authorities interviewed homeowners in the area and learned the man lived in a home on Verlin Drive.

Police used K9 and tactical units to search the area for several hours and attempted to make contact at the man's home.

A search warrant was later authorized and a man and woman left the home without incident. The woman is being interviewed by detectives to determine her involvement in the incidents.

The man has been charged in connection to the Kent City shooting, the police pursuit and weapons offenses.

Their identities will not be released at this time.

No one was injured during these incidents. Police say the confrontation may have started over a domestic relationship dispute and the victim and suspect knew each other.

"For any of the residents that are concerned at all, we are done at this point. They are free to come and go, they're safe," said Sgt. Eric Brunner after taking the suspect into custody. "So we're very pleased with a safe resolution to this."

Meddler Avenue between 18 Mile and 19 Mile was closed for several hours for the investigation. The road has since reopened.

