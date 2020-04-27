HOLLAND, Mich — Police in Holland say they have arrested the suspect in an early morning home invasion who stole a vehicle from a driveway.

According to the Holland Department of Public Safety, officers were called to a home on West 19th Street around 6:20 a.m. on Sunday, April 26 on reports of a home invasions. Officers discovered that suspect just stole the victim's vehicle from the driveway.

Through investigation, officers and detectives determined that the homeowner heard someone in the house, and after checking, found several items missing from the kitchen. The victim called 911 and then saw a suspect driving away in the owner's car.

Officers immediately began searching for the stolen vehicle. A press release from public safety said the vehicle was located near 49th and Washington. When an officer tried to stop the vehicle, the driver got out and ran off. He was captured a short distance away.

All the items stolen from the home were recovered from the suspect.

The 23-year-old suspect, who is a Holland resident, was lodged at the Ottawa County Jail on charges of Home Invasion and Unlawful Driving Away of an Automobile. Detectives continue to investigate this case Monday, as it is believed the suspect may be responsible for other recent crimes.

Holland Police advises residents to lock the doors to their house and vehicles, and call 911 if they observe suspicious activity.

