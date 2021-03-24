Police investigating after 17-year-old shot in Wyoming

The victim, a 17-year-old from Grand Rapids, is expected to survive.

Police in Wyoming are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot Tuesday night.

Officers were dispatched to a local hospital around 9 p.m. on reports of a shooting victim.

Preliminary investigation led officers to a probable crime scene in the 2000 block of Greenfield SW.

The victim, a 17-year-old from Grand Rapids, is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please call Wyoming Police at 530-7300 or Silent Observer at 774-2345.

