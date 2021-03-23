Grand Rapids man charged, accused of kicking officer numerous time in the head

Devinci Dumas, 21, is accused of kicking the officer in the head numerous times, while attempting to escape custody.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man has been charged with assault following an alleged attack on a DNR officer in Lake County.

Devinci Dumas, 21, is accused of kicking the officer in the head numerous times while attempting to escape custody.

Dumas did not enter a plea after being arraigned on several charges, including assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation, malicious destruction of fire or police property, resisting and obstructing a conservation officer, escape from lawful custody and being a habitual offender, second offense.

The DNR said the incident occurred at 9:54 a.m. Saturday, March 20. DNR Conservation Officer Josiah Killingbeck responded to a report of a vehicle in a swamp, located near 3 Mile and Hawkins Roads.

Dumas and Hannah Marie Holcomb, 19, of Dorr were found in the vehicle. Neither were injured in the crash.

After an initial investigation, Killingbeck placed Dumas under arrest for open intoxicants and for lying to a police officer. Dumas was put into the front passenger seat of Killingbeck’s patrol truck. He was handcuffed behind his back. The seat belt was secured around him. Not long after Killingbeck began driving to the Lake County Jail in Baldwin, Dumas freed himself from the safety belt and began to attack Killingbeck

Two people passing by helped Killingbeck restrain Dumas. The officer credits them with saving his life.

Dumas is scheduled to return to court at 1:30 p.m. April 5 for a probable cause conference.

