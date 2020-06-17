Portage woman arrested for murder of two-year-old girl

The investigation started March 13, 2020.

PORTAGE, Mich. — At approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Portage police arrested 21-year-old Tranaya Darnecia Spencer from Portage on a two-count felony warrant related to the death of a two-year-old girl left in her care.

The investigation started March 13, 2020, after police and rescue were called to an apartment in the 600 block of Dove Court.

When they arrived, Portage officers found an unresponsive two-year-old girl lying on the bathroom floor.

The officers immediately initiated CPR, and Portage Fire/EMS personnel took over once they arrived on scene. The child was then transported to Bronson Methodist Hospital.

Four days later, on March 17, the child was pronounced dead.

The Kalamazoo County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy and determined that the child died as a result of homicide.

On that same day, March 17, Spencer was arraigned in 8th District Court for Homicide – Manslaughter and Child Abuse 3rd Degree.

Bond was set at $100,000 cash/surety.

Anyone who has information on this case is urged to call the Portage Department of Public Safety at 329-4567 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.