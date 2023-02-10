'It gives me purpose to continue going on because he's still here': Family of injured Kent City teen prepare for his return home

17-year-old Colin Rogers has remained in the hospital for months after another teen allegedly dragged him alongside their car in June.

KENT CITY, Mich. — Months after teens allegedly dragged him alongside a moving car, 17-year-old Colin Rogers has remained in the hospital fighting to recover. But now, he's coming home.

"Collin's coming home on October 11," Colin's father Clay said. "Right now, that can change because his progress has not been improving."

Colin's father said their insurance company has looked at their home and will be renovating to make it more suitable for his son's condition.

They've also had challenges with their auto insurance, after he says his Progressive Insurance bill spiked nearly five times higher in recent months. It's an increase that came after Colin's injuries.

But after 13 ON YOUR SIDE began making inquiries, Clay said Progressive reached out to correct.

"It's difficult for a company that I'm sure manages millions of Americans to pinpoint and microscopically look at every situation that comes across their desk, and they just probably have corporate measures that are in place to just, you know, blanket everything," Clay said.

While Colin has been able to make small movements and show that he is aware, he remains in a coma-like state. Clay said the doctors have not said whether Colin will improve any further.

"Even though he's still in a coma, once your progress reaches a plateau, they say it's not monetarily the right thing to keep him in the hospital," Clay said.

But as Colin's set to return home, the family is making the most of what they have to care for the son they love.

"We're extremely blessed that we're a strong family, and we're blessed that we that we did raise people, good, good, good people," Clay said.

"We're very blessed to have a nice home, we're very blessed to have enough space for our two handicapped children to live here and our third handicapped child live here," Clay said. "So, we're extremely fortunate in that situation."

As Colin's recovery continues, his family has set up a GoFundMe page to pay for a high-top van needed for his transport.

