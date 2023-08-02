Reward for info in 'brutal' October 2022 killing increased again to $7,500

Silent Observer in West Michigan says an anonymous donor helped increase the reward fund in the Santino Ysasi homicide case.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Law enforcement in West Michigan is hoping an increase in reward money will help encourage witnesses or anyone with information about a brutal October 2022 killing to come forward.

Silent Observer said an anonymous donor contributed to the reward fund in the case of Santino Ysasi, bringing the total reward money to $7,500.

The donor hopes the new reward will entice someone to come forward so the suspect will have to answer to the charges and his family will see justice.

Santino Ysasi, 46, who also went by "Taco" was killed and found dead next to an abandoned building behind a church on Bridge Street on Oct. 19, 2022. His death was ruled a homicide, but his cause of death was not released. Police have called his murder "brutal."

Earlier this year, detectives released surveillance video of a person of interest in hopes of identifying or locating them.

Detectives acknowledge the video footage isn't crystal clear, but they believe some details in the video could spark a thought.

"Pay special attention to the way the individual is dressed, the style and shape of the backpack he is wearing, and the manner this person walks," GRPD Captain Chad McKersie said.

Police say over 1,000 hours have been spent working to solve this case, and the public's help is needed to identify more leads for detectives.

People can call Silent Observer anonymously with a tip at (616) 774-2345, or they can submit a tip online.

If your tip leads to the killer's arrest, you can claim the $7,500 reward.

