Man shot multiple times on Christmas Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is in critical condition after being shot Saturday afternoon.

Police say the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Cass Avenue SE just after 3 p.m. The 19-year-old man was shot multiple times outside of a home.

There is no suspect information at this time, police say.

This shooting comes a day after a woman was shot in the 600 block of Cass Avenue SE.

