Kalamazoo man hospitalized after being shot by woman burglarizing him

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man was hospitalized after the woman burglarizing his home shot him, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety reports.

Around 2:41 p.m. Sunday, police received a call about a burglary in the 900 block of Staples Street.

The homeowner told dispatch that he was shot by the suspect, who then ran away.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with one gunshot wound inside the garage. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he remains in stable condition.

The officers on scene set up a perimeter and a K9 track ensued. The suspect was found fleeing through backyards and officers ran after her on foot.

Police say she was arrested and is now lodged on several felony charges related to the shooting and possession of a firearm. The gun was recovered.

Kalamazoo Public Safety asks anyone with information regarding this incident contact them at 337-8120 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

