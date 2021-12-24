Woman shot, killed inside home on Grand Rapids southeast side

Police say the suspect was known to the woman and is in custody.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman is dead after being shot in the chest on Grand Rapids southeast side Friday night.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says the shooting happened around 8:49 p.m. in the 600 block of Cass Avenue SE.

The victim, a 43-year-old woman was shot in the chest inside of a residence. She was transported to St. Mary's Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the suspect was known to the victim and is in custody.

Major Case detectives and the forensic unit are on scene and the investigation is ongoing.

