Shots fired into Kalamazoo residence

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a report of numerous gunshots being fired into a residence Sunday morning at approximately 2:40 a.m.

The involved residence is located at the 1800 block of South Burdick Street in Kalamazoo.

Upon arrival, officers found spent shell casings on the ground and bullet holes in the house. The residence was occupied at the time of the shooting; no one was injured.

A witness gave officers a description of the suspect vehicle, which was later found at the 3600 block of Stadium Drive. The vehicle pulled into a hotel parking lot and four occupants exited.

Three of the occupants were located at the hotel and arrested for CCW and shooting into an occupied dwelling. The fourth occupant has not yet been located.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Public Safety at 337-8139 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

