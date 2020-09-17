Silent Observer offering reward for information on serial vehicle burglar

The burglary happened on July 10, 2021 around 12:15 a.m. in the area of 52nd and East Paris.

Silent Observer is offering a $1,000 reward for information on a nighttime burglary of a vehicle where a gun was stolen.

Kentwood Police believe this individual is responsible for multiple break-ins in the Kentwood area. Police say he has been caught on two separate video cameras on July 10, and is believed to be responsible for committing the same crimes at the following locations:

6/16/2021, 3:54 AM Jamestown Dr SE (Princeton Estates)

6/11/2021 at 3:30 AM Pembroke St SE (Princeton Estates)

1/3/2021 at 12:21 AM Jamestown Dr SE (Princeton Estates)

9/23/2020 Bayham Dr SE

9/17/2020 Rum Creek Dr SE

The victim who is offering the $1,000 reward said, “This man needs to be stopped. I am very concerned he has stolen a gun. People know who he is, and he needs to be identified because he has preyed on our community for such a long time. Even though he must realize he’s being video taped and outside lights are on, his boldness is very concerning."

Kentwood Police still do not know the identity of the suspect and the stolen gun has not been recovered.

Video of the break-in can be found here.

Anyone with information on the identity of the person seen in these videos (below) are encouraged to contact Silent Observer anonymously at 616.774.2345 or at www.silentobserver.org. The reward will be paid if a tip leads to the arrest of the suspect.

