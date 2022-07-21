High-risk search results in one arrest, multiple illegal guns recovered from GR home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department executed a high-risk search warrant at a home on the city's southeast side, recovering multiple illegal guns and arresting one suspect as a result.
GRPD conducted the search on Union Ave. SE on Wednesday, July 20. Four assault-style riffles were recovered.
GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom says the department has recovered more than 300 illegally possessed guns in the city since January 1.
"This is an example of the proactive approach GRPD is taking to combat gun violence in our community. Since January 1, we have recovered over 300 illegally possessed guns. Getting these guns off the street is an important step in reducing violence and keeping our community safe.”
The suspect has been charged with:
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Felon in possession of a firearm
- Felony firearm
- Felony resisting and obstructing
- Malicious destruction of property
While sitting in Kent County Correctional Facility waiting arraignment, it also has come to GRPD's attention that the suspect has outstanding warrants in other jurisdictions for weapons charges and domestic violence.
