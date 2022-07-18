Grand Rapids police union: "GRPD has been indirectly defunded by the lack of support from city officials"

The chief says he hasn't seen any officials condemn the police, but he does think officers should be shown the same support he's gotten at City Hall.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Finding solutions to stopping the violence is key for the Grand Rapids Chief of Police, but the police union states it believes city officials are not doing enough to support the police department.

The Grand Rapids Police Officer's Association released a statement Monday morning on their Facebook page blaming city officials for lack of support which it claims is affecting officer recruitment and putting the public and officers at risk.

According to Chief Eric Winstrom, shootings in Grand Rapids this summer are exceeding last summer.

Warmer weather and COVID may play a part for the increase in violence, but the chief says a police officer charged with murder making national headlines can't be ignored.

"Sometimes a community that goes through one of these things sees a delegitimizing overall of law and order. That's something I've been cognizant of and we've been pushing against it," Winstrom said.

The association released a statement saying in part: "It has been a very violent summer in GR to say the least. This is what defunding gets you. GRPD has been indirectly defunded by the lack of support from city officials..."

The chief says he hasn't seen any officials condemn the police, but he does think officers should be shown the same support he's gotten at City Hall.

"I've been encouraging, maybe it's time for commissioners and city leadership to stop by and go on ride-alongs so you see that perspective," said Winstrom.

The association went on to say it has been a nightmare trying to recruit men and women to work for GRPD due to this lack of support, which the chief agrees has been challenging.

"We have police officers leaving and for other lines of work all together," said Winstrom. "They're looking at their options because it's a really difficult time to be a cop in Grand Rapids right now."

In order to overcome these challenges, the chief says there has to be mutual respect and support of the city.

"Number one, by making sure we are holding people accountable for violation of laws and two, having a consistent pattern of just behavior that the community can see. GRPD is not a rogue group of police officers which should be seen as illegitimate," Winstrom explained.

When it comes to recruitment, they're trying everything from going to community events to using social media.

They're looking to fill 31 vacancies out of 305 right now but the chief insists the city is safe.

The city has not returned a request for comment.

