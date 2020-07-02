GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids were called to a home invasion where an 11-year-old boy was assaulted early Thursday morning.

According to a press release from the Grand Rapids Police Department, it happened around 3 a.m. on Sheffield Street NW.

During the incident, police said an 11-year-old boy was assaulted by a lone suspect.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK. Police used a K9 team to track down the suspect, 21-year-old Denny Mcnees, in the 700 block of West Fulton Street.

He was arraigned on Friday, Feb. 7 for Assault with Intent to Murder and Home Invasion.

Police said this was a random act, and it does not appear that the suspect had any prior connection to the crime scene.

Mcnees remains in police custody on $500,000 bond. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3400.

More Grand Rapids News:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.