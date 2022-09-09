Suspect in Oceana Co. home invasion shot by officer, in custody

Harold Raymond Labeau, 51, was shot by a Mason County officer on Friday and taken into custody. He has been transported to a local area hospital.

MASON COUNTY, Mich. — The suspect believed to be involved in a home invasion in Oceana County on Wednesday has been taken into custody after being shot by a Mason County officer Friday.

Harold Raymond Labeau, 51, is alive and was transported to a local area hospital for treatment.

A citizen called the Mason County Sheriff's Office at 11:24 a.m. on Friday saying they sighted the suspect in the Bass Lake area of southern Mason County.

Three Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the area and one of the deputies reported spotting the individual that matched the description of the suspect.

"[The] suspect fled on foot from our deputy, ran northbound from the Mason/Oceana line just into Mason County. And then the individual ended up being shot by the Sheriff's deputy," said Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole.

Cole said after the suspect was shot and taken into custody, a handgun was recovered at the scene. The Sheriff also said that during the foot pursuit with the suspect, he pointed his gun at the deputy.

Labeau was accused of an armed robbery at an elderly couple's home in Mears. The home is owned by 81-year-old female and an 84-year-old male.

Investigators say that the Labeau used a crowbar to break a sliding glass door and enter the home. The female homeowner reportedly shot at the Labeau but missed and then had her firearm taken by the suspect.

Labeau then allegedly assaulted the 84-year-old homeowner before taking valuables from the home and stealing the couple's 2015 Grand Cherokee.

The vehicle was later abandoned found in front of a Hart business.

The Oceana County Sheriff's Office got a six-count felony warrant out for Labeau's arrest.

On Thursday, police executed a search warrant on the suspect's home in Mason County but the suspect was not located.

A month and a half prior to Wednesday’s incident, the same elderly man had been the victim of a kidnapping and ransom attempt, when he was then held at an undisclosed location in Muskegon County. Labeau is also wanted in connection to this incident.

