Police: Suspect in Oceana Co. home invasion stole valuables, vehicle

OCEANA COUNTY, Mich. — New details have been released following a home invasion in Oceana County early Wednesday morning.

The home invasion happened in the 5000 block of West Fox Road at an elderly couple's home. Police say a suspect used a crowbar to break the homeowners' sliding glass door and enter the home. The suspect was also wearing a ski mask.

The female homeowner attempted to shoot the suspect but missed, and the firearm was taken from her by the suspect, who then physically assaulted her husband.

The couple was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Investigators say money, jewelry, and valuables were taken from the home. The suspect also fled the scene in the couple's car.

The vehicle's status is still unknown Thursday and it remains unknown if Oceana County deputies have identified the suspect, who remains at large.

Neighbors told 13 ON YOUR SIDE a similar incident had occurred in the area approximately a month earlier. Investigators couldn't be reached for confirmation ahead of publication Wednesday.

