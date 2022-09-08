1 dead after being trapped in burning vehicle following Grattan Twp. crash

Police are now working to identify the victim and find the cause of the crash.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — One person is dead after a fiery car crash in Grattan Township early Thursday morning.

Police say the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Lincoln Lake Road and Five Mile Road. Two cars were involved in the crash, and one became engulfed in flames.

The driver was trapped inside the burning vehicle and was later pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the identity of the victim is unknown at this time.

The other driver sustained minor injuries.

It is unclear what caused the crash. The investigation is underway.

