Investigation underway after fight at Muskegon Middle School

Officials say a 17-year-old who should not have been on school property got in a fight with a student after school, prompting a brief lockdown.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The superintendent of Muskegon Public Schools is working with police after a fight broke out Wednesday at the middle school as students were getting out of class.

In a letter sent to parents, superintendent Matt Cortez says a 17-year-old boy who should not have been on school property got into a fight with one of their students.

School safety officials responded to the incident, causing the boy to fall to the ground. Officials then noticed a handgun in the suspect's waistband.

The suspect allegedly ran from the scene, and the school was placed on lockdown for a short time before resuming normal activities.

Cortez says the gun was not discharged and the 17-year-old did not enter the school. No one was injured in the incident.

"Our district does not and will not tolerate this type of behavior," Cortez said in the letter. "The safety of all our students and staff is the top priority for everyone and our professional training has shown to provide immediate and effective reaction to reach that end."

Cortez said the students "conducted themselves at the highest level" in their response to the incident and followed instructions of school staff.

District officials are now working with police, and multiple people believed to be involved have been identified.

