Have you seen him? Police ask for help searching for missing Grand Haven man

James Alan McKinnon, 34, has not been seen since he left his home around noon on Aug. 30.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man from Grand Haven.

James Alan McKinnon, 34, has not been seen since he left his home in the 13900 block of River Haven Boulevard around noon on Aug. 30. Police say he was walking around the area at that time.

Family and friends have not heard from him since.

McKinnon is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, approximately 5'10" tall and weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray shorts with an unknown shirt. He has glasses and is missing his upper front teeth.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368) or their website here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.