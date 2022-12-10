16-year-old teen charged with stealing car with toddler inside, leaving child on the side of the road

Thanks to the quick thinking and sharp eyes of Kelloggsville Public Schools bus drivers, the child was quickly reunited with his parents.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A 16-year-old teenager is accused of stealing a car earlier this month with a toddler inside and then leaving the child on the side of the road.

The teen boy, who has not been identified, is facing child abandonment, unlawful driving away of an automobile, lying/obstructing police and malicious destruction of property under $1,000.

These charges stem from a car theft that happened around 8 a.m. on Oct. 4 near the area of 48th Street and Marlette Avenue in Kentwood.

A few minutes after law enforcement learned of the car theft with the child still inside the car, they learned the toddler had been left on the side of the road a short distance away.

Thanks to the efforts of two Kellogsville Public Schools bus drivers, the 2-year-old was returned quickly to the frantic parents unharmed.

Authorities found the stolen vehicle in Grand Rapids a short time later.

Kentwood detectives worked with the Combined Auto Theft team and believe the teenage boy was involved.

They forwarded a juvenile petition to the Kent County Prosecutor's Office, which then issued charges against the teen.

“I would like to commend our Kentwood Police officers and the officers from our neighboring communities on their tireless work to identify and locate this individual,” Kentwood Police Chief Bryan Litwin said. “I would also like to thank the bus drivers from Kelloggsville Public Schools for their quick actions in locating the missing child and returning him to his parents.”

