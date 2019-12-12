KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies from the Kent County Sheriff's Department were in a car chase with a 30-year-old woman whom they confronted at a house in Cascade Township for trespassing on Wednesday afternoon.

She then left in her car despite being told otherwise by deputies, which resulted in a car chase.

While the 30-year-old was speeding away from deputies, she crashed into another car that had a woman and her two children in it at the intersection of 68th Street and Kraft Avenue SE.

The mother and her children are OK, and the woman who caused the accident is being treated at the hospital for her injuries, according to deputies.

They said in a press release that alcohol is being investigated as a possible factor in the crash.

The trespassing incident happened around 4 p.m. near 60th Street and Thornapple River Drive SE.

