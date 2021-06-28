Wayland police looking for suspect following home invasion

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wayland Police Department at 269-792-9366 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

WAYLAND, Mich. — The Wayland Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a recent home invasion suspect.

Police provided the following picture of the suspect. Police did not say where in Wayland that the home invasion took place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wayland Police Department at 269-792-9366 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org. Police say a cash reward will be given if information leads to an arrest.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.