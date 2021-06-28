x
Wayland police looking for suspect following home invasion

WAYLAND, Mich. — The Wayland Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a recent home invasion suspect.

Police provided the following picture of the suspect. Police did not say where in Wayland that the home invasion took place. 

Credit: Wayland Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wayland Police Department at 269-792-9366 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org. Police say a cash reward will be given if information leads to an arrest. 

