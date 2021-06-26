GRPD investigating late-night homicide

Police are investigating a homicide on the southeast side of the city.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a homicide on the southeast side of the city.

Around 11:30 Friday night, police were called to a parking lot near Madison Avenue SE and 28th Street SE. The caller said a man had been shot. When they arrived, officers found an adult man with a gunshot wound. They attempted lifesaving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are working the scene and an autopsy will be performed by the County Medical Examiner at a later time.

Police have not revealed the name or age of the victim, nor any information on suspects.

If you have any information, contact the GRPD Major Case Team at (616)-456-3380 or Silent Observer at (616)-774-2345.

This is a developing story, and we will update it as we learn more.

