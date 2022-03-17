'This was a self-defense case' | Defense attorney shocked Wyoming woman was charged with murder of boyfriend

Attorney Anthony Greene is questioning why charges were brought against his client, Sakina Muhammad. He claims she was in fear for her life.

WYOMING, Mich. — The defense attorney for a Wyoming woman charged with the murder of her boyfriend is saying his client acted in self-defense.

Sakina Muhammad was arraigned Thursday morning in district court, facing an open murder charge which is a felony punishable by up to life in prison.

The shooting happened at Muhammad and 27-year-old Kwan Winston's shared apartment on Taft Avenue Sunday evening.

A probable cause affidavit states Muhammad armed herself with a firearm and shot Winston one time in the arm and head.

"My client has been brutalized by this individual over years," said her attorney, Anthony Greene.

Greene claims Muhammad was home at their apartment with her 11-month-old daughter when Winston showed up there.

Greene says Winston had been ordered out of the apartment and was in violation of a no contact order.

He was out on bond and was awaiting sentencing for an assault charge that happened in January in which he pled down to a misdemeanor.

"My client has told the police he was strangling her and out of desperation she responded and that's the only reason this incident took place. He shouldn't have been there. We wouldn't be here," Greene said. "This has been reported to the police over a long period of time about the abuse she was suffering from this individual and nothing was done. Charges will be brought. They slap him on the wrist and they let him go."

Court records show Muhammad failed to appear in court in at least one case of domestic violence. It's unclear if this is what led to the reduced charges.

"She has a job and if the prosecutor wants you to show up, they issue a subpoena because you can't just walk away from your job and keep it. She was not subpoenaed. That's again someone dropping the ball."

Greene says his client did have a legally registered firearm.

During Muhammad's arraignment, Greene asked for bail and tether conditions however the judge decided to wait until the preliminary hearing so the prosecutor can make their argument.

Muhammad has a probable cause conference on March 30.

The Kent County Prosecutor's Office couldn't comment on the pending case.

