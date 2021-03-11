x
Detroit voters OK commission to consider reparations

Detroit now joins other U.S. cities that are mulling some form of repayment to descendants of African slaves.
DETROIT — The city of Detroit will put together a commission to consider some form of reparations for residents. 

More than 80% of residents who cast ballots in Tuesday’s general election voted in favor of a proposal to form the commission that will recommend housing and economic development programs for the majority Black city. 

Anita Belle, president of the Detroit-based Reparations Labor Union, says the destruction of historically Black neighborhoods in the name of urban renewal, and discriminatory lending and rental practices aimed to keep Blacks out of what then were mostly white neighborhoods are some reasons why reparations are needed in Detroit. 

