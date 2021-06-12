DNR enrolling property owners in hunting access program

Interested landowners should have at least 40 acres of land with some wildlife habitat, such as forest, brush, grassland and/or wetland.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's Department of Natural Resources is enrolling private property owners in some parts of the state in a program that pays them to allow controlled public hunting access on their land.

Interested landowners should have at least 40 acres of land with some wildlife habitat, such as forest, brush, grassland and/or wetland. Priority will be given to land near urban and suburban areas with limited public access.

Enrollment in the DNR Hunting Access Program also will focus on areas where the distance to public land is more than 30 miles, land with sharp-tailed grouse hunting opportunities in the eastern Upper Peninsula and counties where bovine tuberculosis has been identified in the northeastern Lower Peninsula.

