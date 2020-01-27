KOBE LATEST | The sports and entertainment worlds continue to mourn the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles Sunday morning. The cause of the crash remains unknown and the chopper was flying in very foggy conditions.

HUNTER KLOMPSTRA UPDATE | Family and friends of the man missing for more than three weeks is not giving up hope. A candlelight vigil was held Saturday to honor the 18-year-old who hasn't been seen since Jan. 1. Authorities are still searching for him but no new updates have come down.

GRPS SUPERINTENDENT SEARCH | The Grand Rapids Board of Education is hosting a public meeting Monday where the community can discuss the candidates for the superintendent search and vote on which candidates should be invited to the city for interviews.

IMPEACHMENT LATEST | After a two-hour opening argument Saturday, Trump's defense team will lay out its case in depth beginning Monday. Once Trump's team concludes, senators will have 16 hours to ask questions of both the House impeachment prosecutors and the president's legal team.

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE | Health officials confirm a coronavirus case in Arizona, saying the person infected is part of the Arizona State University community but does not live in university house. The number of confirmed U.S. cases of the new pneumonia-like virus from China is up to five now.

FORECAST | Quiet yet cloudy days continue much of this week with little snow. Monday will be cloudy and cool with a high of 36°.

