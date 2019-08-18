WARM, HUMID, THUNDERSTORMS | Thunderstorms are likely Sunday along with high humidity.

HAZARDOUS LAKE CONDITIONS The National Weather Service is advising that people consider postponing their beach day on Sunday.  

SKYDIVER DIES IN PARACHUTING ACCIDENT  The victim was participating in the Dink Dink Boogie event at Grand Haven airport. The victim suffered fatal injuries during the landing process.

TOXIC CHEMICAL SPILL A steel company apologized for a spill of cyanide and ammonia that killed fish and prompted the closure of beaches along Lake Michigan.

WEDDING PARTY EXPLOSION Dozens killed after explosion goes off during wedding party in Afghan capital.

For these stories and more, watch 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.