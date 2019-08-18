WARM, HUMID, THUNDERSTORMS | Thunderstorms are likely Sunday along with high humidity.

HAZARDOUS LAKE CONDITIONS | The National Weather Service is advising that people consider postponing their beach day on Sunday.

SKYDIVER DIES IN PARACHUTING ACCIDENT | The victim was participating in the Dink Dink Boogie event at Grand Haven airport. The victim suffered fatal injuries during the landing process.

TOXIC CHEMICAL SPILL | A steel company apologized for a spill of cyanide and ammonia that killed fish and prompted the closure of beaches along Lake Michigan.

WEDDING PARTY EXPLOSION | Dozens killed after explosion goes off during wedding party in Afghan capital.

