Early Morning Rush: Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Here's what you should know for Wednesday, March 24.

FORD FIELD CLINIC OPENS TODAY | Vaccinations will begin Wednesday morning at Ford Field, the largest mass vaccination site in the state. The goal is to administer more than 350,000 vaccine doses in the next eight weeks. You do not have to be a Detroit resident to use the clinic, so if you want to make the drive to the East Side you can register online.

MICHIGAN SENATE VOTE | The Michigan Senate has again sought to limit state pandemic restrictions, voting to let all family members attend an athlete’s sporting event and large families to eat at a restaurant table. The bill still faces an uphill battle, as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has vetoed similar measures in the past.

BIDEN CALLS FOR GUN CONTROL | President Joe Biden on Tuesday addressed the nation after Monday's mass shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado. He called for tougher gun control laws and to ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines.

FORECAST | Scattered showers continue Wednesday. Additional rain will fall Thursday afternoon into Friday.

